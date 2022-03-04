The Walking Dead NFT Is Backed by Snoop Dogg and Others

The Walking Dead NFT Is Backed by Snoop Dogg and OthersBy Ade Hennis
Mar. 4 2022, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
One of the most historic television show franchises is slowly coming to an end. Just a few weeks ago, AMC released Part 2 of the final season of The Walking Dead. In celebration of the final season, AMC partnered with Orange Comet, an NFT creation studio, to release The Walking Dead NFT collections throughout 2022 and possibly longer.
Orange Comet has been responsible for helping launch NFT collections with some of the biggest intellectual properties in the world. Last December, the NFT studio partnered with former Marvel writer Stan Lee’s company to release a series based on comic book superheroes. Orange Comet also announced its collaboration with the Seattle Kraken of the NHL in December, where it will release future NFT projects during the NHL season.
What are The Walking Dead NFTs?
Orange Comet, announced its partnership with AMC in February, and the two parties will create The Walking Dead NFT collections throughout the year. There are three collections currently planned this year, with the first release occurring on March 3. The collections are split into phases: Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3. Phase 1 was the initial sale of the Walkers Access Pass, Phase 2 will be the Year One collection, and Phase 3 is The Future collection.
The Phase 1 series is composed of 5,000 digital passes. The series went on sale on OpenSea for $311 on March 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The initial sale sold out within 24 hours. There were five categories of the NFTs: Legendary, Epic, Super Rare, Rare, and Uncommon. The Walker Access Passes were minted at random with each purchase, so all buyers had a chance at earning the more rare collectibles. The digital passes are based on the Ethereum blockchain.
There was actually another Phase 1 collection that dropped in February when Orange Comet and AMC first announced a partnership. It was a release of exclusive Walker Passes that dropped on Orange Comet’s NFT marketplace. The passes are sold out on the website, but can be found on OpenSea for resale.
The original passes were released on Feb. 20, which was when Part 2 of the final season of The Walking Dead premiered on AMC. The initial collection included 10,000 digital pieces for $50 each and included 750 rare pieces for $250 each.
What do The Walker Access Passes provide access to?
Holders of these passes will be granted lifetime access to future Walking Dead NFT releases. Orange Comet expects there to be at least five NFT drops per year. There will also be random free airdrops for holders throughout 2022. When it comes to general public drops of future passes, holders will be allowed to mint NFTs an hour before the general public.
Physical autographed merchandise will be offered to NFT holders before it’s offered to non-pass holders. Among other real-world perks, there will be access to an in-person watch party of the series finally, but there will also be The Walking Dead virtual universe that holders will have first looks at before it launches.
How to buy The Walking Dead NFTs?
The Walker Passes can be found on OpenSea, where the current floor price for the collectibles is 0.329 ETH. There's also The Walking Dead Gold Survivor Series Limited Edition NFT collection that’s available on the marketplace, where there are four to choose from.