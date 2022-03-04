The Walking Dead NFT Is Backed by Snoop Dogg and Others

The Phase 1 series is composed of 5,000 digital passes. The series went on sale on OpenSea for $311 on March 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The initial sale sold out within 24 hours. There were five categories of the NFTs: Legendary, Epic, Super Rare, Rare, and Uncommon. The Walker Access Passes were minted at random with each purchase, so all buyers had a chance at earning the more rare collectibles. The digital passes are based on the Ethereum blockchain.