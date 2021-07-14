Reddit Hype Settles, Time to Sell AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock

AMC was forced to issue new shares during the COVID-19 pandemic. While additional funds kept the company afloat, the company’s financial position has worsened. As of March 2021, AMC’s balance sheet was insolvent. This means that even though the company liquidated every asset, there wouldn’t be enough cash to meet its liabilities. In the second quarter, AMC raised $1.2 billion in equity. Notably, the company’s outstanding share count has increased by 380 percent since the end of 2019.