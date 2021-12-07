How to Join AMC Investor Connect in Time to Get a Free NFT

How to Join AMC Investor Connect in Time to Get a Free NFTBy Rachel Curry
Dec. 7 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Long-lasting meme stock AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has managed to gain nearly 760 percent YTD as of Dec. 7. This year, AMC launched its group AMC Investor Connect and the platform continues to evolve.
Here's how investors can join AMC Investor Connect and—perhaps more importantly—what's in it for them.
AMC Investor Connect added a second NFT.
According to a press release, AMC Investor Connect will offer a second movie-themed NFT (non-fungible token) to members. The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) will deliver the NFT to members.
Trading and selling the NFT will bring royalties to AMC Entertainment. NFT holders might get discounts or other benefits every now and then.
According to AMC, "Current members of AMC Investor Connect, and those who sign up for Investor Connect by December 31, 2021, will receive, free of charge, an exclusive AMC NFT celebrating all of AMC’s shareholders."
The company says that WAX is the first carbon-neutral blockchain and that its energy-efficient, ultra-low carbon footprint makes it the world's leading blockchain (amped by the fact it processes 15 million daily transactions).
What's AMC Investor Connect and what are the benefits of joining?
The AMC Investor Connect group is "a program designed solely for self-identified AMC shareholders."
Since its launch in June, the program has allowed people who identify as AMC shareholders to earn free concession items, early-access screenings, AMC Stubs loyalty program membership, and communication from AMC's senior management team.
AMC Investor Connect is free to join and 425,000 people have already done so.
How to join AMC Investor Connect (and snag an NFT).
If you join AMC Investor Connect by Dec. 31, you can get the movie-themed NFT no later than January 31, 2022.
"This ‘I Own AMC’ NFT is AMC’s second NFT, and I can say with certainty there will be more NFTs in AMC’s future," said AMC CEO Adam Aron.
To join, investors can visit the AMC Investor Connect website. If you aren't an AMC Stubs member, join that first to make sure that you can access your concession freebies. Then, click the button to sign up for AMC Investor Connect through your AMC Stubs profile page.
In addition to an NFT, new members who sign up now through Dec. 31 will also receive a free popcorn for their next movie-going experience.
Make sure you click the box that reads "I am a shareholder" when you sign up to ensure your eligibility because AMC won't check.
The company notes that AMC associates aren't currently eligible to take advantage of the free popcorn promotion.
Also, AMC stock investors outside of the U.S. can't join AMC Stubs or AMC Investor Connect. However, they can sign up for the AMC Investor Connect email list to stay tuned for updates.
Naturally, investors seem more interested in the NFT than the free popcorn. AMC plans to issue additional assets in the future to garner interest in the AMC Investor Connect program and keep its stock on the up and up.