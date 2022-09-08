Bankruptcy Auction Is Scheduled for Crypto Exchange Voyager Digital

If you agree with Voyager’s records, you don’t need to do anything else. However, if you disagree with the claim Voyager has on your account, you need to file a proof of claim. Users who see their scheduled claim is “disputed,” “contingent,” or “unliquidated” also need to file a proof of claim. Proof of claims need to be submitted on or before Oct. 3 a 5 p.m. EST.