Voyager Digital Stock Tanked on Three Arrows Crypto Loss

Voyager loaned $350 million worth of the stablecoin USDC and 15,250 Bitcoins to Three Arrows Capital (3AC). Voyager said it made an initial request for a repayment of $25 million USDC by June 24, and subsequently requested repayment of all that it's owed by June 27. The firm said it intends to recover the funds from 3AC and is in talks with its advisers regarding the legal remedies available. Voyager also added that at this point it isn't able to assess the amount it will be able to recover from 3AC.