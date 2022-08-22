Leaked FTX Financials Show Wild Growth — Is It Sustainable?

FTX also has an international growth focus, with subsidiaries like FTX Trading Ltd. in Antigua, FTX Derivatives Markets in the Bahamas (Bankman-Fried’s own home base), and the recently acquired Digital Assets in Switzerland. In fact, FTX U.S. makes up just 5 percent of the larger company’s overall revenue, according to reports. U.S. expansion may prove tough as crypto fever continues to cool and the economic outlook remains uncertain.