Crypto Shorting Guide for Beginners — Everything You Need to Know

As with stocks, crypto shorting is based on borrowing principle. Say you borrowed Bitcoin when it was worth $70,000 and immediately sold it for the same amount. When the price drops to $20,000, you buy it back and return to the lender. You just made a $50,000 profit in that trade ($70,000 you received from the sale minus $20,000 to repurchase the crypto to repay the loan). If you had 10 Bitcoin involved in that trade, your profit would be a whopping $500,000. That would be a profitable trade at a time when investors who are long the crypto have seen their portfolio shrink sharply.