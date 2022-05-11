Ken Griffin's Crypto Stance Has Evolved Over Time, Still Skeptical

The billionaire once bragged that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about crypto, but that seems to have changed. Although Griffin remains skeptical of crypto, he can't ignore the sector. He got a serious run for his money when he took on a crypto group in an auction for an original edition of the U.S. Constitution. Griffin prevailed in the auction after putting more than $43 million on the table. The tight competition also made him realize that the crypto community is a serious force to be reckoned with.