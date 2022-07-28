Biggie NFTs That Dropped at $100 Now Priced in the Millions

Holders of the Biggie NFTs will also get early access to a metaverse inspired by the late rapper, Brook Metaverse. Set to launch in fall 2022, it will allow fans to tour Biggie’s virtual world in their avatar forms. The metaverse, Web3, and NFTs have become concepts of great interest to fans, investors, and brands. The metaverse, championed by tech giants such as Facebook, is predicted to grow into a $13 trillion economy in the coming years.