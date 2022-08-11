Mark Cuban’s Chilling Message to Metaverse Landlords

While Cuban is cautioning against investing in metaverse real-estate, the crypto startup Yuga Labs, in which he is an investor, is also in the business of selling metaverse plots. The virtual land sales generated more than $300 million for the startup’s Otherside metaverse platform. Yuga Labs is the startup behind hit NFT drops Bored Ape and CryptoPunks. Cuban said he didn’t support Yuga Labs’ metaverse land sale.

“I still thought it was dumb to do the real estate. That was great money for them…but that wasn’t based on a utility,” said the billionaire.