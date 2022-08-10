Crypto Trading Platform RenBridge Used to Launder Millions, Has Ties to Nomad Hack

RenBridge is a cross-chain bridge that allows people to send online assets and crypto to other blockchains. The words "crypto bridges" and "hacks" seem to find themselves in the same sentence more often now. Nomad, another bridge company, lost $200 million in crypto after hackers were able to find a weak spot in the company's system.

While RenBridge itself wasn't stolen from, criminals used the company to steal from others catalyzing conversations on crypto bridge crackdowns.