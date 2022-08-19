"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli Might Have Done a Crypto Rug Pull: All the Details

"The most hated man in America" is in trouble again and no, I'm not referring to Hunter Moore, the "most hated man on the internet." The hated man who's in trouble again is notorious "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli. You may remember Shkreli from 2015, when he jacked up the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim by more than 5,000 percent.

Amid his release from prison, it seems the pharma bro is now tinkering around in the crypto industry.