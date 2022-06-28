Market Realist
Home > Stocks & Markets > Fund Managers
Martin Shkreli
Source: Getty Images

What’s Happened to “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli Since He Went to Prison

Kathryn Underwood - Author
By

Jun. 28 2022, Published 11:54 a.m. ET

Martin Shkreli, a former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive, served time in prison for securities fraud. The “Pharma Bro” was the head of Turing Pharmaceuticals, which raised the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent. What happened to Shkreli following his early release from prison?

Article continues below advertisement

The Bureau of Federal Prisons told NPR that Shkreli was released in May 2022 from prison, but he was not fully released to independent living. Instead, Shkreli will spend several months in community confinement, also known as a halfway house. He's expected to be there until mid-September.

gettyimages
Source: Getty Images

Shkreli with his attorney Benjamin Brafman in 2017, during his trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Shkreli made millions as a hedge fund manager

Shkreli got early experience with hedge funds, having been selected for an internship at age 17. He worked for Cramer, Berkowitz & Co., where he recommended a short sale of Regeneron and saw a huge profit. He even gained the SEC’s attention for his recommendations.

Shkreli co-founded hedge funds to become quite wealthy, and in 2006, he launched his first, Elea Capital. He also started MSMB Capital Management.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Shkreli founded and ran two pharmaceutical companies

In addition to working with hedge funds, Shkreli was a co-founder and CEO of two pharmaceutical companies prior to his incarceration. He was part of the founding teams of both Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals.

Turing Pharmaceuticals (which has changed to Vyera Pharmaceuticals in light of negative publicity) became infamous when Shkreli increased the price of a life-saving antiparasitic drug, Daraprim. The price for the medication commonly used by patients with AIDS and other immunosuppressive conditions was raised from $13.50 per dose to $750.

Article continues below advertisement

Shkreli has been banned from the pharmaceutical industry for life. In Jan. 2022, a judge also ordered him to return $64.6 million in profits gained through the drug price hike. However, the price hike was not the reason for his incarceration.

Martin Shkreli was convicted of fraud—where is he now?

In 2017, Shkreli faced trial and was found guilty of two counts of securities fraud as well as one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The next year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. Shkreli also had to forfeit the $7.4 million made through fraudulent activity. Shkreli was held in a low-security federal correctional institution in Allenwood, Pa., until his May transfer to a halfway house.

Article continues below advertisement

Shkreli said that “getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison”

Due to harassment of a female journalist in 2017, Shkreli is banned from using Twitter, reports CNBC. He posted on his Facebook page in May 2022 that “getting out of real prison is easier than getting out of Twitter prison.”

Article continues below advertisement

For good behavior and completing educational and rehabilitative programs in prison, the convicted fraudster was released just over four years after his sentencing.

The spokesperson for the Bureau of Prisons said that Shkreli was now in community confinement, meaning “the inmate is either in home confinement or a Residential Reentry Center (RRC, or halfway house).” The type of community confinement Shkreli is participating in wasn't specified, but his expected date of release is Sept. 14.

Advertisement

Latest Fund Managers News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.