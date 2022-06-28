What’s Happened to “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli Since He Went to Prison

In 2017, Shkreli faced trial and was found guilty of two counts of securities fraud as well as one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The next year, he was sentenced to seven years in prison. Shkreli also had to forfeit the $7.4 million made through fraudulent activity. Shkreli was held in a low-security federal correctional institution in Allenwood, Pa., until his May transfer to a halfway house.