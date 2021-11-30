Regeneron's Stock Forecast Is in Question as Omicron Variant Spreads

The true impact on Regeneron's efficacy hasn't been seen yet, but it's likely to be lower than the current rate. Regeneron released data about its antibody drug on Nov. 8 that stated it reduced the likelihood of an uninfected patient getting COVID-19 by 81.6 percent in the 2–8 months after the shot. In comparison, Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines are both 95 percent effective for the first six months.