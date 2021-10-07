Ainsley Earhardt Steps Into New Role as Host of ‘Beyond and Back’

On Fox News, Ainsley Earhardt has a high-salaried job co-hosting Fox & Friends and sometimes stoking criticism. Now, she’s adding another line to her resume as the host of Beyond and Back, which is a Fox Nation show with religious overtones.

“One in 10 people claim they’ve witnessed a miracle or near-death experience,” the show description reads. “Ainsley Earhardt uncovers intriguing stories of believers and non-believers who can’t explain how they survived death, were lifted from hell and went to heaven.”