Fox News Meteorologist Janice Dean Was 'Flattered' to be Suggested for New York Governor

Republican Party chairman Nick Langworthy, for example, told the New York Post that Janice would be a “nightmare” for Cuomo: “She’s intelligent, accomplished, has a national profile, and she’s fearless. We will be conducting a widespread search to select the best candidate to take him on and Janice would unquestionably be a welcome addition.”

For her part, the meteorologist said she would be staying at Fox News for the time being. “I was beyond flattered and a bit surprised when Chairman Langworthy brought up a possible run for Governor someday,” she told the Post. “While I am not afraid of Mr. Cuomo and would love the chance to challenge his deadly policies that helped kill thousands of seniors, for now, I am grateful for my job at Fox News as their senior meteorologist,” she said. Here’s more on Dean, her career, and her net worth.