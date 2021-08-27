Meteorologist Al Roker’s Net Worth Befits His Meteoric TV Career

Meteorologist and TV personality Al Roker has been a regular presence on The Today Show for more than a quarter-century now. He made his full-time debut on the morning show in January 1996. (And spoiler alert: Roker has amassed a sizable net worth since then!)

The 67-year-old recently reflected on his life and career in the memoir You Look So Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success, which hit bookshelves last year.