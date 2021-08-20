OnlyFans Founder and CEO Tim Stokely Is Worth $120 Million

Before the ban announcement, OnlyFans was pursuing a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to Bloomberg , but it was also struggling to find investors, according to an Aug. 19 Axios report . “OnlyFans has a porn problem,” Axios’ Dan Primack wrote, adding that some VC funds can’t invest in adult content. Some investors worried that minors would subscribe to OnlyFans, while others worried that OnlyFans couldn’t attract brand partners.

That same day, OnlyFans announced the crackdown on porn. “In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said in a statement, according to Axios.

The company added that creators “will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy” and that it “will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.”