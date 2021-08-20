How OnlyFans Will Make Money Under New Restrictive Guidelines

OnlyFans' content creators will have to pivot at least part of their business by Oct. 1 when the company plans to start banning sexually explicit content. The platform, which it says has over 150 million users and over 1.5 million content creators, announced a change to its content guidelines on Aug. 19.

Since OnlyFans is mainly popular for its pornographic content, it’s understandable that content creators and platform users are concerned about the new shift in the types of content allowed.

Why OnlyFans is banning content

Why would OnlyFans make a decision that could drastically reduce its revenue and frustrate its most profitable creators? According to the company, the main reason is to comply with requests from banking and payment providers.

Source: OnlyFans Facebook

OnlyFans might be taking a lesson from Pornhub, which lost partnerships with Mastercard and Visa last year due to alleged child sexual abuse material. Pornhub implemented stricter content guidelines and aimed to prohibit unverified users from uploading content.

Currently, OnlyFans isn’t publicly traded. Although OnlyFans isn’t just targeted towards adult material, that's the most popular segment on the site. The company said that it had to “evolve” its content guidelines to help ensure the platform’s sustainability.

Content creators will have to refer to OnlyFans’ “Acceptable Use Policy” and follow the company’s announcements for any changes to the requirements. OnlyFans says that it will still permit certain posts that contain nudity if they don't violate its policy.

