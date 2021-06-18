OnlyFans IPO Rumors Give Investors a Peek Into the Company

Despite the fact that OnlyFans' logo is a lock, investors still hope for it to give out the key by going public. Will OnlyFans make its stock available through an IPO?

The company's recent massive funding round could be a tease of what's to come, or just be the logical next step for the growing subscription-based company.

The company maintains a subscription model that favors individual creators, much like Patreon . It focuses on adult entertainment, but that's not the platform's sole target. Creators of every kind have used OnlyFans to grow their audience and earn income by sharing gated photos and videos.

Reports suggest that OnlyFans is conducting a massive funding round that will propel its corporate valuation beyond $1 billion. The startup, founded in 2016, has seen its popularity skyrocket over the last year.

Patreon is rumored to be in talks about a potential IPO, but nothing is set in stone. Meanwhile, OnlyFans seems to be focusing on institutional funding rounds to expand, and it remains a privately held company. Oftentimes, a private company seeking funding will complete five or six rounds before offering stock on an exchange.

What OnlyFans stock could mean for the creator community

OnlyFans is working toward becoming more mainstream. It will likely wait until it's a household name (or close to it) before going public. The company also recently unveiled the OnlyFans Creative Fund, which pools together money to uplift creators in the community. In the fund's first year, the company is focusing on musicians who have made a significant space for themselves on the OnlyFans platform.

This is just one example of how OnlyFans is working to expand its platform. Public capital could give OnlyFans the chance to develop its offerings and create an even more holistic community.

Article continues below advertisement