How Much Money Do Peloton Instructors Make? More Than You Might Think

Peloton delivers live and on-demand high-energy workouts directly to you in the comfort of your own home. All you need to partake in a Peloton workout class is a Peloton bike or treadmill, and of course time. You can even subscribe to Peloton classes that don't require the equipment. Founded in 2012, Peloton is best known for offering convenient workouts led by professional (and attractive) instructors who motivate and inspire you to push through each workout class you access.

Speaking of Peloton instructors, how much are these “fitness celebrities'' making in exchange for leading workouts (and sweating) in front of millions of members?

Robin Arźon is only known for being the VP/Head Instructor for Peloton, but also the author of Strong Mama, which is scheduled to be released on January 11, 2022. Arźon also has a strong following on Instagram with 871k followers.

In 2021, Bloomberg reported that senior instructors earn “$500,000 or higher in total compensation.” Peloton instructors are also able to earn extra income if they participate in external sponsorships or are involved in their own business ventures.

A Peloton instructor’s salary is confidential information, although we’ve managed to uncover information that gives us an idea about how much a fitness coach might be earning annually. During a 2019 interview with The Wall Street Journal , Jess Sims admitted that she was earning a six-figure salary with stock options .

Who started Peloton?

Source: Peloton

Peloton transitioned from an idea into a business in 2012. Several individuals including John Foley, Hisao Kushi, Yony Feng, and Tom Cortese founded the company and brought to life a solution to a problem that many individuals have, which is finding time in their busy schedule to exercise.

Over the years, Peloton has grown dramatically. As of August 2021, the company had a reported 2.33 million fitness subscribers. The company has even gained attention from well-known celebrities and athletes including Sir Richard Branson and Usain Bolt. While you might associate Peloton with its unique cycling bike, the company doesn’t limit itself to cycling classes.

Article continues below advertisement

Peloton has also made a treadmill available to consumers. You can also access workout classes without either machine. Classes can be streamed from your cell phone or tablet by purchasing a Peloton subscription plan. If you live in Manhattan, you can even schedule a class at one of Peloton’s studios.

Peloton is “stretching” itself even further by offering stretching and medication classes to passengers on Delta Air Lines flights. The company recently partnered with Delta Air Lines to offer classes that are expected to range from 5 minutes to 20 minutes, reports CNN Business.