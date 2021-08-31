How Much Do Flight Attendants Make? Delta Is Hiring Flight Attendants

Being paid to go on flights and travel sounds like a dream career. That’s what many people probably think when they’re looking to become a flight attendant. However, there’s more work and complications involved in the role, including the responsibility they owe to passengers as well as the conflicts that passengers could start while flying.

In order to become a flight attendant, individuals have to go through training and get certifications before working for an airline. While it might not be as long of a process compared to other careers that require certifications, there’s much more to becoming a flight attendant than just applying for the position and immediately being able to attend flights. With a current hiring surge among airlines, now might be the best time to apply for a flight attendant position if you have considered becoming one.