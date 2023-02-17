Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Images 7 Ways to Make Money on OnlyFans — Platform's Offerings, Explained By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 17 2023, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

A plethora of side gigs are available today to help you earn some extra cash so you can afford eggs and other things. One such gig is the social media platform OnlyFans. Although many people think OnlyFans is strictly for adult content creators, there are different ways people make money with the platform.

Truthfully, most of the creators on OnlyFans are making adult content. However, some people also use it for fitness workouts, cooking shows, make-up tutorials, video gaming, and more. Celebrities like Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, and Carmen Electra use the platform to connect with their fans.

Source: Getty Images Blac Chyna

Is OnlyFans a good way to make money?

Some OnlyFans creators are making good money on the site. They get to pocket 80 percent of what they earn, and OnlyFans keeps 20 percent. One creator makes over $70,000 a month for her ASMR videos, reports Refinery29.

According to Statista, model Blac Chyna was the top-earning OnlyFans creator in 2021. She raked in about $20 million per month on the platform. Actress Bella Thorne is the second-highest OnlyFans earner, making about $11 million per month.

How do you make money on OnlyFans?

There's more to making money on OnlyFans than just posting content. Here are seven ways that OnlyFans creators make money on the platform:

1. Subscriptions - The primary way OnlyFans creators make money is to put their content behind a paywall that users have to pay a subscription fee to access. The subscription fees can be monthly, annually, or for a set amount of time, like three months. Many creators provide free content but require their “fans” to subscribe to access more exclusive content.

2. Direct messaging - If fans want to send direct messages to OnlyFans creators, they’ll have to pay. A creator can charge fans a fee per message or a flat fee for unlimited messaging.

3. Promotional ‘shout-outs’ - As influencers, OnlyFans creators can earn money by plugging a particular product or service. Like affiliate marketing, the creators get paid a commission or fee to promote the products.

4. Tips - OnlyFans users have the option of tipping creators for their content. Creators can encourage fans to hit a “$” icon on the post to send them a tip if they enjoy the content. Some creators provide free content (without a paywall) but then ask viewers for tips.

5. Live stream - Live streaming is another way to engage your fans and make money on OnlyFans. You can require them to pay to access the live video or encourage viewers to tip during it.

6. Coach other OnlyFans creators - Have you successfully made money on OnlyFans? You can use your success to teach others how to monetize the platform and charge them for your expertise.