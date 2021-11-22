Logo
Cardi B
What’s Cardi B’s Net Worth? How the Rapper Made Her Millions

By

Nov. 22 2021, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, professionally known as Cardi B, is an American rapper, reality television personality, and businesswoman. On Nov. 21, 2021, she hosted the 2021 American Music Awards for the first time live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cardi B

Rapper, Songwriter, Actress

Net worth: $40 million (estimated and unconfirmed)

Cardi B is one of the most successful female rappers in the world. Recently, she hosted the 2021 American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Birthdate: Oct. 11, 1992

Birthplace: Washington Heights, N.Y.

Nationality: American

Husband: Offset

Cardi B initially gained popularity as a Vine and Instagram celebrity before signing to Atlantic Records in Feb. 2017. Here's a look at her net worth, personal life, and career.

Cardi B’s net worth

Cardi B's estimated net worth is about $40 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. That figure is derived not just from her music but also from her OnlyFans career, in which she reportedly earns millions of dollars every year.

Cardi B’s personal life

Cardi B was born on Oct. 11, 1992, in Washington Heights, Manhattan. She grew up in the Bronx, New York City. Cardi B is the daughter of an Afro-Trinidadian mother and Dominican father. Cardi B has seven siblings, the most famous of which is her sister Hennessy Carolina.

Cardi B’s education

Cardi B went to Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology, a vocational high school on the campus of Herbert H. Lehman High School. She attended Borough of Manhattan Community College before dropping out.

Cardi B’s career

Cardi B began her career as a stripper but has since gained popularity through Vine and Instagram. She regularly appeared on VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York from 2015 to 2017. Cardi B has released three albums and several hit songs, including "WAP," "Up," and "Bodak Yellow." She has also received several awards, including a Grammy in 2019, as well as numerous MTV Video Music Awards and BET Awards.

In 2018, Cardi B released her studio album Invasion of Privacy. The album hit number one on the Billboard 200 after breaking several streaming records. Cardi B's movie debut was made in 2019 with the critically acclaimed movie Hustlers. She also contributed to the film F9, which was released by Universal Pictures on May 22, 2020.

Cardi B has more than 81 million subscribers on OnlyFans, where she charges $4.99 per month for content. She has only posted six times on the platform, yet she has risen to become the site's third-highest earner. Cardi B earns around $9.4 million every month from her subscribers. Her subscription fee is substantially lower than that of other content creators, which normally ranges from $7 to $13.

Cardi B's first endorsement contract was with the New York lingerie retailer Romantic Depot in 2016. She has also worked with Gypsy Sport, Reebok, MAC Cosmetics, and Pepsi. In Nov. 2018, Cardi B introduced a clothing collection with fast-fashion apparel brand Fashion Nova.

Is Cardi B married?

In Sept. 2017, Cardi B married American rapper Kiari Kendrell Cephus, professionally known as Offset. They have two children together. Reportedly, Cardi B’s engagement ring is worth $550,000.

