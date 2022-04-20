Blac Chyna Is Suing the Kardashians for Destroying Her Income — Is She Really Broke?

The Kardashians are in court fighting a $100 million lawsuit mounted by Rob Kardashian's ex, Blac Chyna. The Instagram model, born Angela White, was once besties with Kim and her sisters, but following her split with Rob and the cancelation of their spin-off reality show, Rob & Chyna, there hasn't been any love lost. Chyna's suit claims the family destroyed her reputation and orchestrated the cancelation of Rob & Chyna, thus depriving her of a significant income stream.

The lawsuit mirrors claims the mother of Dream Kardashian has made on social media, alleging that she is broke and that Rob doesn't pay child support. Let's take a look into Blac Chyna's net worth.