Elite World CEO Julia Haart Is Debuting Her Own Netflix Show

In 2013, Haart left her ultra-orthodox Jewish community for a life of independence, according to People . “I was 43 and knew nothing about the world,” told the magazine. “I felt like a martian.”

With zero experience, she started a self-named shoe brand that same year. “It didn’t occur to me that it’s strange to start a shoe brand when you’ve never made a shoe…I had investors who helped me, but it was a string of miracles and meeting people. Like the person who produced my shoes, I met on an airplane. I found the factories in Italy myself, and I did the public relations, the sales—everything.”