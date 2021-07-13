Elite World CEO Julia Haart Is Debuting Her Own Netflix Show

Elite World CEO Julia Haart Is Debuting Her Own Netflix ShowBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 13 2021, Published 6:12 a.m. ET
Style maven Julia Haart has gone from Jewish orthodoxy to fashion brand C-suites and Netflix fame, and she apparently has the income to match. As CEO of Elite World Group, Haart reportedly has an income of $1.5 million.
Now, Haart is telling her life story on the new Netflix show, My Unorthodox Life. The docuseries, which premieres on Jul. 14, tracks how this former member of an ultra-orthodox Jewish community became a fashion mogul and CEO.
“Since taking the reins of a global talent empire, Haart has been on a mission to revolutionize the industry from the inside out—all while being a mother of four,” Netflix said in a press release. “Her children include a TikToker, an app designer, a lawyer, and a high schooler torn between two conflicting cultures, and Haart helps them reconcile their orthodox upbringings with the modern world. My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable, and unorthodox life.”
Haart launched her shoe brand in 2013 after leaving orthodoxy behind
In 2013, Haart left her ultra-orthodox Jewish community for a life of independence, according to People. “I was 43 and knew nothing about the world,” told the magazine. “I felt like a martian.”
With zero experience, she started a self-named shoe brand that same year. “It didn’t occur to me that it’s strange to start a shoe brand when you’ve never made a shoe…I had investors who helped me, but it was a string of miracles and meeting people. Like the person who produced my shoes, I met on an airplane. I found the factories in Italy myself, and I did the public relations, the sales—everything.”
She became creative director of La Perla in 2016
In 2016, La Perla named Haart as its new creative director after she collaborated with the Italian luxury brand on its spring/summer 2016 and autumn/winter 2016 collections, as Vogue UK reported at the time. The new job put Haart in charge of La Perla’s lingerie, sleepwear, beachwear, accessories, and menswear line.
“Julia comes to La Perla as a trusted advisor, bringing consideration of the female body and experience of wear and beauty as a primary focus,” chairman Silvio Scaglia said at the time.
Haart has been CEO of Elite World since 2019
After departing La Perla in 2018, Haart became CEO of Elite World in 2019. The company—whose modeling agencies represent Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, and Irina Shayk—bills itself as the “world’s first talent media company, representing a powerful roster of personalities across fashion, entertainment, and culture.”
At the time, Haart called Elite World “a truly global organization of passionate people and incredible talent,” reported WWD. And in an interview with Vogue Business that year, she explained that she wanted to help that talent solidify their career trajectories while tapping into their social media following.
“Traditionally, models had no way to grow their own career,” she said. “Now, I have the unique opportunity to help my talent and shift the power dynamic.”