Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox News

Lawrence Jones 'Excited' to Take New Role at Fox NewsBy Dan Clarendon
Sep. 27 2021, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones’ appearance on Life, Liberty & Levin on Sept. 26 has some viewers curious about his professional life—including his career history and salary—and his personal life—including details about his parents and his politics.
Jones’ profile also got a boost in May when Fox News named him the new Fox & Friends enterprise reporter. “I am excited to take on a new role as enterprise reporter across the Fox & Friends franchise and continue my feature reporting on the ground, following the news wherever it may take me,” he said in a press release at the time.
What is Lawrence Jones’ salary?
Jones’ financials aren’t public information, but Exactnetworth estimates that he has a salary of $72,900 and a net worth of $1.5 million. In addition to this new Fox & Friends role, Jones is also the host of Keeping Up with Jones on Fox Nation.
Jones studied criminal justice at the University of North Texas, and he served as editor-in-chief at Campus Reform, according to his personal bio. He joined Fox News after a stint as a radio and TV host for TheBlaze, and he has also made appearances on Fox Business, CNN, BBC, Sky News, and MSNBC.
Is Lawrence Jones married? Does he have a girlfriend?
Instagram fans are curious to know if Jones is a taken man. One commenter recently wrote, “Is he dating anyone?”
In November 2019, Jones attended a red carpet event with a woman Fox Nation identified as his girlfriend, Sydney. That December, he tweeted a photo of himself with Sydney at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. On Sept. 24, however, he posted an Instagram pic of himself cozying up to another woman.
Who are Lawrence Jones’ parents?
Jones opened up about his upbringing during his Life, Liberty & Levin appearance on Sunday. “I’m a simple man,” he said. “I’m from Dallas, Texas. My mom got pregnant with me at 16, my dad married her, they had me. I’m the oldest of three. And I have lived the American dream—struggling, and then being instilled with values that said that you have to work hard to get where you wanted in life.”
What are Lawrence Jones’ politics?
The 29-year-old clarified his political stance during the interview on Sept. 26 and said, “I’ve been on the left, I’ve been on the right, and now I’m more of a libertarian [who] wants to check government and government officials. And that’s my job: to speak up for my community, speak up for the voiceless, the forgotten men and women in this country. I don’t believe there is an unbiased press, so I am honest about me being a libertarian, but I also hold both sides accountable.”
He also said that “Black elites” have issues with him but he gets “love and respect” from people who are “actually in the community.”
“I think if you judge me based on what you see on social media from the pundits, then you’ll say, ‘OK, maybe Black America is rejecting this idea of Lawrence Jones and what he believes,’” he added. “But if you go down on the ground and see the communities I get to talk to on a daily basis, I think you’ll get a much different picture.”