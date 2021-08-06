Ainsley Earhardt’s Love Life Made Headlines Before Sean Hannity Gossip

The gossip last summer that Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt was dating Sean Hannity probably came as quite a surprise to Fox News viewers.

In case you missed it, Vanity Fair reported in June 2020 that Earhardt and Hannity—who has a self-named program on Fox News—had been in a relationship for months. According to the magazine’s sources, Earhardt was co-hosting Fox & Friends from the basement of Hannity’s mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement to the magazine, she denied dating Hannity.