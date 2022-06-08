Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022 Even Though Warren Buffett Ditched the Industry

While U.S. stock markets have been weak in 2022 and the tech sector has especially underperformed, pharma stocks have been a relative outperformer. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE: XPH) is down 7.3 percent in 2022 based on June 7 closing prices, which is better than the S&P 500’s over 12 percent YTD losses. What are the best pharma stocks that you can buy in 2022?