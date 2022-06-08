How To Invest in Dostarlimab, the Cancer Drug With “Unheard-Of” Results

If you want to invest in dostarlimab, you would need to buy GSK stock. That said, the stock, which trades on both the U.S. and U.K. markets, has been a perennial underperformer in the pharma space. While Pfizer and Moderna quickly came up with vaccines for COVID-19, GlaxoSmithKline’s COVID-19 vaccine was a disappointment. GSK may appeal to dividend investors, however, with a dividend yield of almost 4.5 percent.