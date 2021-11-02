How to Spot a Crypto Rug Pull Before It's Too Late

It's easy to get hyped about an altcoin. Cryptocurrency investors who backed cryptos like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at the right time are laughing all the way to the bank for taking their investments pretty darn close to the moon—even if just for a little while. But others, like those who invested in the Squid Game cryptocurrency, aren't as happy.

When a crypto rug pull happens, like what happened with the SQUID coin , it can leave investors feeling broke and beaten down. That's why it's crucial to be aware of the red flags.

At its highest, SQUID hit $2,861 per coin. By Nov. 1 and 5:40 a.m. ET, the price crashed to zero. The "whales," or the people who owned most of SQUID, sold their positions and made out with the remaining liquidity. Innocent investors lost their entire investments.

The anonymous creators of SQUID crypto, and the holders of most of the available coins, sold their positions and made out with $3.38 million in a huge crypto scam. This move is called a "rug pull," or a type of pump-and-dump scheme.

What happens in a crypto rug pull?

1)



The $SQUID team designed their tokenomics so there wouldn't be liquidity for users to for users to sell



Below is an image showing their holder ratio pic.twitter.com/VPPOYhNIyt — Crypto Jesus (@Crypto__Jesus_) October 31, 2021

In SQUID's case, the creators quickly built a coin and crypto-buying platform and set up an online presence. The biggest red flag was that investors could only buy in and not sell their coins. The scammers did this intentionally to prevent the coin from crashing before they had a chance to make off big. Those who invested didn't realize that they wouldn't be able to sell their coins. By the time they were in, it was too late.

Like SQUID, many crypto scams will try to get media attention to help solidify their position as a reputable investment. That's why platforms like CNBC, Fortune, Business Insider, Yahoo News, and BBC all talked about how SQUID has soared a whopping 83,000 percent in a matter of days. You can see a similar pattern with celebrities who back questionable coins, like Logan Paul and Dink Doink.

In every case, the scammers try to make out quickly. Brand-new coins with a cloudy backstory are more likely to be crypto rug pulls than other more established altcoins that have fluctuated over time.