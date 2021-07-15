Is the Logan Paul Crypto Scam With Meme Coin Dink Doink Real?

This new shitcoin that Logan Paul and his goons are promoting is owned almost completely by whales. 80% is owned by the top 100 wallets. Good job ripping off your fans fellas pic.twitter.com/Ldf1uvp3JW

Paul initially tweeted, "This is the dumbest, most ridiculous s***coin I’ve ever seen. And that’s why I’m all in." He also published other media pumping up the coin. Some crypto traders found him disingenuous after finding out that he played a part in Dink Doink's creation, which suggests he holds a stake in its success. DINK has steadily decreased in value since its launch, which led people to believe that the move was a pump and dump scheme.