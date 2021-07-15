Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tries to Shed Its Meme Currency Status

According to WalletInvestor, Shiba Inu will reach $0.00002 in one year and $0.000068 in five years, which implies gains of 177 percent and 842 percent, respectively.

Trading Beasts is also bullish and expects SHIB’s price to reach gain 26 percent by the beginning of August and 39 percent by the end of this year.

Digital Coin Price expects Shiba Inu’s price to reach $0.000010524 by the end of 2021 and $0.0000210832 by 2025. These prices imply gains of 46 percent and 192 percent, respectively.