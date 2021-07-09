DeversiFi (DVF) Token: How to Invest in a Serious Crypto Project

DeversiFi (DVF) Token: How to Invest in a Serious Crypto ProjectBy Ruchi Gupta
Jul. 9 2021, Published 9:39 a.m. ET
Investors continue to seek the next cryptocurrency that could explode and DeversiFi (DVF) coin is starting to get investors' attention. What’s the DeversiFi crypto coin price prediction and where can you buy DVF token now?
For many cryptocurrency investors, 2021 has been a great year with altcoins like Dogecoin, Solana, and Telcoin delivering blockbuster returns. Investors who missed the crypto rally in the first half of the year are careful to find some good opportunities in the second half. DeversiFi’s DVF coin looks to have bright prospects.
What is DeversiFi crypto?
DeversiFi is a DeFi project that operates a decentralized crypto exchange. It’s a spinoff of Bitfinex, which is one of the major mainstream crypto exchanges. DeversiFi supports trading in a variety of cryptocurrencies. Its official currency is the DVF coin.
DeversiFi (DVF) crypto launch date
DeversiFi launched a public distribution of DVF coins on July 8 and the auction-like event is expected to run until July 10. Some 2 million DVF tokens, representing 2 percent of the total supply, will be released through public distribution. Trading in DVF crypto is expected to start soon.
Will DVF coin explode?
The DVF coin will act as the governance token of the DeversiFi platform. It will give holders the right to participate in the major decisions affecting the platform. Also, DVF crypto holders will have an opportunity to receive a share of the fee generated by DeversiFi. Many exchange native tokens, like Binance’s BNB coin, have done well this year, which suggests that DVF coin could also have bright prospects.
Is DVF coin a good investment?
If you’re cautious about putting money in a meme token and you want to invest in a serious crypto project instead, then you might want to consider DVF coin. It gives investors exposure to the booming DeFi sector. Also, it offers several benefits for holders. They can decide the direction of the project and earn rewards through staking.
DeversiFi (DVF) crypto coin price prediction
Amid the growing popularity of DeFi projects, many investors think that the DeversiFi exchange has a bright future. They are eager to know DVF coin’s price prospects. In the ongoing public distribution, DVF crypto holders exceeded 350 within hours and the token’s price topped $2.71. Seeing the early interest in crypto, there's a chance for the DVF coin price to double by the end of 2021.
Where to buy DeversiFi (DVF) coin
If you like DeversiFi crypto’s price prediction, you might want to know where to buy DVF coin. The crypto should be available for purchase on its native exchange DeversiFi once trading begins. The DeversiFi exchange is a pioneer in many ways and boasts many advanced trading features, fast transaction speeds, strong security, and low fees.