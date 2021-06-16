AMC Entertainment Stock Slides, Matt Kohrs Holds Live Stream

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is the new poster child of meme stocks—a position that GameStop held for most of the first quarter of 2021. AMC stock surpassed its highs in the short squeeze 1.0 and become the rare meme stock to hit a new high in short squeeze 2.0. Matt Kohrs is holding a live stream on YouTube on June 16 to discuss AMC stock .

AMC stock went as high as $72.62 but has since fallen. Like the previous short squeeze, AMC announced a stock sale to capitalize on the stock’s rise. AMC needs money to bridge its cash burn. The company also needs to repay some of its debt as well as deferred rent obligations.

Matt Kohrs on Jim Cramer

In response to a question on Jim Cramer, while Kohrs acknowledged Cramer’s knowledge of the market, he said that commentators like Cramer might not appreciate names like AMC since they are “really hard to understand” and called it a “giant social movement playing out on the stock market.”

In response to another question on whether AMC can hit $1,000, Kohrs said that it could. Currently, AMC’s stock price is around $55. If the stock rises to $1,000 and assuming AMC doesn't issue more shares, it would mean a market capitalization of over $500 billion. That looks like a fairly far-fetched target for a cinema chain company. Later in the stream, Kohrs also advised viewers not to focus on a target price for AMC.

However, he said that AMC stock has support at $55, which the stock actually breached on June 16. He also said that the stock has support between $50 and $52.

Would love to talk about the craziness that is currently going on with #AMC & #GME with @LoganPaul.



There is an entire Ape community that wants to hear a discussion about Stock Market fairness and transparency. — Matt Kohrs (@matt_kohrs) June 11, 2021

