Where to Buy Squid Game Crypto and Whether You Should

Squid Game (SQUID) is trading at $7.59, up nearly 250 percent over the last 24 hours, and its market value is above $600 million. SQUID joins meme coins like Shiba Inu in posting significant price increases for no apparent reason. Many people want to know where to buy SQUID crypto and if it's a good buy.

The Korean-language TV show Squid Game , which debuted last month and quickly became the most popular show on Netflix, now has a crypto coin named after it.

What is Squid Game crypto?

SQUID is a “play-to-earn” crypto, which means that people purchase tokens to play in online tournaments where they can earn additional tokens. The pre-sale for the cryptocurrency started on Oct. 20 and it sold out in a second. SQUID token was introduced as the Squid Game project’s exclusive coin.

The online game, which debuts in November, mimics the six rounds of games played on the TV show, but there aren't any deadly consequences. There isn't a maximum payout or restriction on the number of players in the tournament.

Players will be required to pay a pre-determined amount in SQUID tokens. Some rounds need users to buy a custom-made NFT through their website. The tournament's final round will cost 15,000 tokens, or $33,450, and purchase an NFT. Each round’s entry fees are shared between the development team and the pooled winners’ amount in the ratio of 10:90, respectively.

