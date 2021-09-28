Best Korean Media Stocks to Watch Amid 'Squid Game' Fame

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) might not be a Korean stock, but this U.S.-listed company temporarily gained on Squid Game's coattails as Roblox players enact Squid Game competitions on the platform. The stock rose 7.01 percent the week of Sept. 20.

For RBLX stock, the hype didn't last too long. Shares have since dipped off 6.34 percent, which brought the one-month returns to -4.73 percent. Having just gone public last year, Roblox has noteworthy volatility. The shares are up 12.23 percent YTD and are measuring below the stock market average. SPY, an ETF that tracks the S&P 500, is up 18.26 percent so far this year.