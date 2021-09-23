Who Gets Roald Dahl's $680 Million in Royalties From Netflix?

In addition to projects coming under this new partnership, Netflix and the RDSC have already begun to work on Roald Dahl’s timeless stories told through a new lens.

The Roald Dahl estate gets the money from the Netflix deal. Netflix is officially partnering with RDSC (Roald Dahl Story Company). Dahls' widow is now deceased, but he had other children besides Olivia. Tessa, Lucy, Ophelia, and Theo Dahl are all around to handle the Roald Dahl estate. All four of them are the children of Dahl and Patricia Neal, who Dahl was married to prior to Crosland.