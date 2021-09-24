Jim Henson’s Family Is Soldiering on Without the Muppets

Kermit the Frog & Co. will face a spooky new adventure in the upcoming television special Muppets Haunted Mansion, but you won’t find mention of it on The Jim Henson Company’s website. (Jim Henson, the puppeteer who created the Muppets, died in 1990, but he would have been 85 years old on Sept. 24.)

Now, The Walt Disney Company owns Henson’s Muppets. The Muppets’ first-ever Halloween special will debut on Disney+ on Oct. 8.