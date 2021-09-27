Adam Mosseri Says Instagram to Pause Developing App for Kids

Amid backlash over a so-called “Instagram Kids” app, Instagram head Adam Mosseri —whose reported net worth is $120 million —said that the platform is halting development on a version of the app designed for tweens. Mosseri announced the news in a Today interview on Sept. 27. He said that the Instagram team is “going to put the work on pause.”

His announcement comes nearly two weeks after The Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook Inc., which owns Instagram, found through its research that Instagram “make[s] body image issues worse for one in three teen girls,” in the words of research findings cited by the newspaper.

Mosseri’s announcement also comes shortly after his controversial comparison between social network safety and car safety.

Read more about Mosseri and his responses to Instagram controversies below.