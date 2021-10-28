Shiba Inu Overtakes Dogecoin to Become Eighth Biggest Cryptocurrency

Shiba Inu was founded in August 2020 by an anonymous person named Ryoshi. As its name suggests, the coin is inspired by the Japanese dog breed, Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 altcoin, which implies it was developed on and is hosted by the Ethereum blockchain instead of its own. SHIB is now the eighth-most valuable cryptocurrency with a total market capitalization of over $42.6 billion. Dogecoin is ranked tenth with a market capitalization of $40 billion.