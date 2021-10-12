Shiba Inu (SHIB) Crypto Soars After Elon Musk Tweet—Is It a Good Investment?

Prices of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Floki surged after Elon Musk posted a photo of his Shiba Inu dog in a Tesla on Oct. 4. That prompted SHIB to start trending on social networking sites, resulting in increased trading activity and lifting the coin's price. SHIB's market cap ranks 14th among cryptocurrencies, at over $12.0 billion.

Investors will likely pay more attention to SHIB now that it has risen into the top 20 of crypto rankings by market capitalization. In the short term, this could imply bullishness and sustained momentum. However, as we've seen with other tokens like Dogecoin, once the selling begins, it may happen quickly. As a result, as with any speculative asset class, investors should exercise caution by carefully sizing investments and diversifying their portfolios.