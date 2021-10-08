Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Dropping After Whales and Musk Pump—More Upside?

Shiba Inu has shown a solid upward trajectory in recent days. The token rose by more than 300 percent in the past week. This has pushed SHIB crypto into the top 20 tokens and it surpassed Stellar, Internet Computer, and Bitcoin Cash at one point. After staging a strong comeback, Shiba Inu has started faltering. On Oct. 8, SHIB’s price was receding and was down almost 28 percent in the morning. After back-to-back volatile movements, investors want to know if Shiba Inu (SHIB) will go back up .

Why is Shiba Inu dropping?

Shiba Inu’s price exploded in recent days. Several positive developments were responsible for this rise. One of the justifications of SHIB’s rise was a tweet from Elon Musk. He tweeted a photo of his Shiba Inu puppy, Floki. In the past Musk’s tweets have been seen as his endorsements of meme cryptos, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Another argument for SHIB’s recent rise was the moves by Shiba Inu whales.

According to Coindesk, data from blockchain data firm Santiment shows that the number of SHIB transactions (worth more than $1 million) has been going up dramatically along with the price rally. According to a wallet-tracking Twitter account, a whale purchase of more than 6 trillion SHIB on Sept. 30 has also been tracked.

After seeing exploding interest and almost quadrupling in a week, the Shiba Inu token has started giving up some of these gains. As of the morning of Oct. 8, SHIB was trading down by 28 percent. One of the most straightforward reasons for the decline in the SHIB token could be profit taking by traders after a huge surge. However, other people are pinning the current drop on a pump-and-dump scheme.

But WAIT there's more. A % of EACH transaction will be burnt! This is exactly what the community has asked for and is the perfect way we can all do our part to burn massive amounts of #SHIB.



Best of all, @NOWPayments_io is also onboarding $LEASH and $BONE 3/5 — Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama) October 7, 2021