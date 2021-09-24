Shiba Inu (SHIB) Looks Like a Good Fit for Only the Most Risk-Tolerant Investors

Shiba Inu has amassed massive returns in 2021 but most of these gains have been due to investors expecting it to follow in the footsteps of Dogecoin, which can thank Elon Musk for much of its success. While the network is trying to shed its meme currency status, Shiba Inu's usability is still limited—a major concern for serious investors. It has slightly more usability than Dogecoin, but there are plenty of other cryptos that are more useful and aim to solve real-world problems.