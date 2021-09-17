Why Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Going Up and How High Can It Go?

Shiba Inu is one of the 10 most-mentioned cryptos on Twitter alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Cardano. This shows a high level of social media interest in the coin. According to FxStreet, when a token is experiencing a strong price rally, mentions by the crypto community on Twitter hit a peak. However, there might be more upside to Shiba Inu. Its price rally has just started after remaining dormant for a while.

While the listings on popular crypto exchanges enhance the market sentiment, it's a short-term catalyst. The longer-term catalyst for the token could be the new developments announced, which would increase the transaction speeds. Shiba Inu has been trying hard to shed its meme-currency image and these developments will go a long way. The positive price momentum could see price growth of nearly 50 percent for SHIB by the year-end.