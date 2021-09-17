Shiba Inu Versus Dogecoin—Which Is the Top Meme Token?

Meme tokens have gained worldwide popularity and have been adopted by platforms and consumers alike. There are many dog-inspired tokens now including Shiba Inu , Dogecoin, Shiba Floki , EtherBone, Yuki Inu, Red Shiba, or others. Currently, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are the top dogs.

Dogecoin was the original meme token. It increased nearly 9,000 percent in the first five months of 2021. Dogecoin gained the attention of public figures like Tesla CEO Elon Musk . He was even deemed “The Dogefather” because of the impact he had on the token's volatility.

As the hype around Doge calms down, Shiba Inu has seen its losses as well. Dogecoin has decreased by over 200 percent in the last four months, while SHIB decreased by over 400 percent during the same period. However, SHIB has started to have a bullish run within the last week, while DOGE went down. Both of the tokens are some of the most heavily traded meme tokens. So, which one is better?