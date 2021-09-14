Floki Crypto Soars After Elon Musk Tweet—Is It a Good Investment?

Both the Ethereum-based and Binance-based Floki tokens spiked to all-time highs after Musk tweeted about the arrival of his little Shiba Inu dog. When Musk disclosed in Jun. 2021 that his Shiba dog would be called Floki, the creative community launched several Floki-named cryptocurrencies. Many hoped to replicate the success of Dogecoin, which has gained more than 100,000 percent over the past five years. As expected, Floki tokens surged after Musk confirmed the arrival and name of his Shiba pet.