How Shiba Inu's Price Could Reach $1 Before 2025 Amid Listing Hopes

Shiba crypto is on many investors' radars amid Coinbase listing hopes and the push to get listed on Robinhood. Holders think that getting Shiba on popular crypto trading platforms like eToro, Coinbase, and Robinhood will generate more investor attention and cause the token’s price to appreciate.

Where will Shiba coin be by 2025? For SHIB to go back up to its all-time high of $0.000039 before the end of 2021, it would need to rise 60 percent per month on a compounded basis for the remaining period. If Shiba Inu maintains that momentum, it could reach $1 before 2025.