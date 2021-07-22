CLV Crypto Falls 90%, Should You Buy the Dip?

As cryptos rebound from the recent crash , investors are looking for the next cryptocurrency to explode . If you’re searching for Bitcoin-type returns, Clover Finance (CLV) crypto may be worth a look. Here's the latest on CLV's price prediction and our take on whether it is a good buy now.

Before assessing CLV crypto price outlook, a little background on the coin to help you determine if it suits your investment taste. Clover Finance is a so-called Polkadot parachain project focused on blockchain interoperability. It aims to help people operate across blockchains seamlessly and that promises to reduce crypto transaction costs. Clover Finance’s official cryptocurrency is CLV token.

The CLV crypto token serves two main purposes. It’s used to pay for transactions on Clover Finance platform and gives holders the right to vote on platform upgrades.

Clover Finance’s CLV crypto has a current total supply of 1 billion tokens, and about 130 million tokens are already circulating on the market. The crypto doesn’t have a hard maximum supply cap like Bitcoin or Yearn Finance .

Clover Finance (CLV) crypto price prediction

At the current price of $1.20, investors who bought the dip in CLV crypto on July 16 have seen their money grow more than 170 percent. Meanwhile, those who bought the May peak are more than 90 percent in the red.

The sharp swing has left many investors eager to know Clover Finance crypto’s price prediction and determine whether CLV coin could be a good long-term investment. Clover Finance’s sharp drop from the peak can be attributed to the recent crypto selloff. As investors worried about tightening regulations and global economic recovery as the Delta virus spreads, we saw a sharp decline in cryptocurrencies across the board.

However, the future looks bright for the project considering the important solution it brings to the crypto universe by enabling blockchain interoperability. If CLV crypto can maintain a compounded monthly growth rate of just 10 percent, it could be worth $365 in five years. That suggests a more than 30,000 percent potential return on investment at the current price.