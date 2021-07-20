Cryptocurrencies Are All Falling—Should You Buy the Dip?

The crypto selloff can be attributed to several factors. COVID-19'S spreading Delta variant has shaken many investors’ confidence in a global economic recovery. As a result, some are pulling out of speculative investments, impacting the crypto sector.

A strengthening dollar may also be behind the crypto crash. The dollar has been gaining ground as markets speculate that the Fed will raise interest rates because of rising inflation. That is causing some investors to increase their bet on the greenback, impacting the capital inflow to cryptocurrencies.